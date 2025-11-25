Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ next-generation security at Jebel Ali Port

DUBAI, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council, reviewed Dubai Customs’ efforts to enhance port security and combat the smuggling of prohibited materials during a visit to inspection sites at Jebel Ali Port.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor was briefed on the smart inspection ecosystem supported by state-of-the-art artificial intelligence technologies, along with the operational processes that reflect Dubai’s advanced port-security framework and its proactive efforts to protect the community and prevent the smuggling of illegal materials.

He was accompanied by Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director-General of Dubai Customs, and Omar Ali Salem Al Addidi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Border Security Council.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor was also briefed about the operational capabilities of advanced inspection devices, most notably the ‘gantry’ container-scanning system and the radiation-monitoring and detection network. These systems are among the world’s most advanced for detecting radioactive and prohibited materials due to their high penetration capability across containers, vehicles, and heavy equipment, and their exceptional inspection speed that ensures the smooth flow of legitimate trade without compromising safety and security.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor also visited the inspection platforms to review the capabilities and efficiency of the units operating under Dubai Customs’ Customs Inspection Division. He received a detailed briefing on monitoring mechanisms, inspection methods, and field procedures for detecting suspicious cases. These efforts enhance the readiness of customs inspection teams and strengthen their ability to respond swiftly to security risks related to smuggling and illicit trade.

The tour highlighted the scale of trade movement and shipping lines at Jebel Ali Port, one of the world’s leading logistics hubs, and its rapid growth in cargo volumes and international trade. The briefing also emphasised the key role of Dubai Customs in applying global best practices in container inspection and achieving balance between security requirements and efficient operational performance.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed commended the advanced benchmarks achieved by the customs-inspection ecosystem, praising Dubai Customs’ integrated efforts in employing modern technology and strengthening coordination with relevant authorities. These efforts enhance Dubai’s capacity to proactively address security challenges and ensure the highest levels of preparedness in preventing smuggling and illegal trade.

Dr. Abdulla Busenad affirmed that Dubai Customs continues to reinforce Dubai’s position as a safe global hub for trade by developing national talent, driving innovation, enhancing international cooperation in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and ensuring the sustainability of border and port security.

He highlighted the strong support of the Dubai Border Security Council, a key pillar in strengthening the emirate’s security and customs ecosystem, and praised the seamless cooperation between local, federal, and international security and customs entities in combating various types of smuggling.

He added that Dubai Customs inspectors form the first line of defence in protecting society and the national economy by preventing the smuggling of narcotics, weapons, explosives, counterfeit goods, and restricted materials. This is achieved within an integrated security system that adheres to the highest global standards and leverages advanced artificial-intelligence technologies for customs analysis and monitoring.

The visit concluded with an affirmation of the importance of continued investment in developing technical capabilities and enhancing the skills of national teams to ensure sustainable security readiness and strengthen Dubai Customs’ role as a key partner in community protection and sustainable economic development.