‘Sheikh Zayed Festival’ to host Emirati musical work ‘Jamal Al Ittihad’

ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Zayed Festival will host the Emirati musical work Jamal Al Ittihad, an original UAE creation born from the soil of the Emirates, reflecting at its core the nation’s enduring values of unity, coexistence, resilience, hope and humanity, this coming Saturday.

The initiative is organised by Burjeel Holdings, in cooperation with world-renowned composer A. R. Rahman, to produce the song with the aim of inspiring audiences locally and internationally, and reinforcing the presence of these values on a global level.

Launching the musical work as part of the Sheikh Zayed Festival holds special significance, placing it at the heart of one of the country’s most prominent cultural events that brings together visitors from across the UAE.

Omran Al Khoori, Board Member of Burjeel Holdings, expressed the group’s pride in this event, noting that the song Jamal Al Ittihad embodies the values of the UAE and the spirit of its unity, and that the Sheikh Zayed Festival provides the ideal platform to present this work to the public at a time when the nation celebrates its journey, achievements and renewed sense of national cohesion.