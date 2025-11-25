UAE President: National initiatives succeed when community is involved in creating positive impact

ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed a delegation from the Ministry of Community Empowerment today at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, His Highness thanked the Ministry’s team for their dedication and hard work throughout the Year of Community, a national initiative aimed at deepening community involvement across the country. He highlighted the importance of engaging all segments of society and fostering meaningful participation, noting that the true measure of success lies in the positive difference these initiatives make in people’s lives.

His Highness also spoke about the essential role the Ministry plays in shaping a cohesive, active society that contributes to the country’s sustainable development objectives. A resilient, stable, and engaged community, he said, lies at the heart of a strong nation.

Members of the delegation, in turn, expressed their appreciation for His Highness’ support, describing it as a profound source of encouragement that inspires them to continue working in service of the community and the wider nation.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, along with a number of sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, UAE citizens and guests.