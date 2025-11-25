Minister of Foreign Trade attends UK Embassy's reception for King Charles III's birthday

ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, has attended the reception hosted today by Edward Andrew Beauchamp Hobart, Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the UAE, at his residence in Abu Dhabi to mark the birthday of His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

The event was also attended by a number of officials and heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE.

In his remarks on the occasion, Hobart praised the deep historical ties between his country and the UAE, established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose legacy of mutual trust and respect has strengthened cooperation between the two friendly nations across all fields.

He affirmed that the close friendship between the two countries continues to enjoy the full support and attention of their leadership, contributing to the expansion of strategic cooperation. He also stressed his country’s keenness to further develop relations with the UAE aacross all levels in a way that serves the shared interests of both nations and their peoples.