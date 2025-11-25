Record crowds expected for biggest ever Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Preparations have moved into top gear with the start of the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix programme now just 10 days away.

After Max Verstappen’s victory and McLaren’s double disqualification in Las Vegas, the championship is heading for a potential three-way showdown in Abu Dhabi. With just 24 points separating the leader, Lando Norris, from Oscar Piastri and Verstappen and 58 points on offer for the final two rounds there is a strong chance the title will be decided on the track of Yas Marina Circuit at the 24th and final race of the season from December 4-7.

After 12 months of planning and build-up, the final touches are now being applied across the island as all 10 F1 teams and 20 drivers, as well as eight headline acts, are set to arrive in the UAE.

Last year’s event drew 192,000 fans across four days, and early indications are that the 2025 event is on track to surpass that figure. Fans will travel from 105 countries - a testament to the event’s global reach.