Strong international turnout for Abu Dhabi Judo Grand Slam 2025

ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The organising committee of the Judo Grand Slam 2025- Abu Dhabi has announced a strong global interest in taking part, with 390 athletes from 53 countries registered for the event.

The championship will be held at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi on 28 -30 November, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region.

The UAE Judo Federation said in a statement that the national team continues its intensive preparations under coach Victor Scvortov, following a series of training phases and participation in several international tournaments.

The Federation added that the tournament draw, technical meeting, trial and official weigh-ins, and referees’ meeting will take place on Thursday, ahead of the start of competitions with the lightweight categories on Friday.