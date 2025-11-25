UAE teams gear up for UIM F1H2O World Championship in Jeddah on November 27-29

DUBAI, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE powerboats are set to compete in the fourth round of the UIM F1H2O World Championship, the world's foremost international series of single-seater inshore circuit powerboat racing, taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 27-29.

Ahmed Al Semeiti, Director of Sports Teams at the Dubai International Marine Club, highlighted the importance of taking part in the Grand Prix of Jeddah, noting that the strong performance in the previous round motivates the teams to maintain their lead and push for the title.

The Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club announced that its team will feature Erik Stark on boat No. 6 and Mansoor Al Mansoori on boat No. 5, with Nasser Al Dhaheri, Director of Modern Sports Events, heading the delegation.

The Sharjah International Marine Sports Club likewise confirmed its participation in the fourth round with boats No. 17 and 18.