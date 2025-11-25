Winter aid provided by Sharjah Charity International to 700 vulnerable, refugee families in Jordan

SHARJAH, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Charity International (SCI) has carried out a relief initiative supporting 700 vulnerable families in Jordan, including 200 Jordanian families and 500 Syrian refugee families, by distributing a range of winter supplies to meet their basic needs.

The organisation also hosted a special event for orphaned children and their mothers, featuring entertainment activities and gift distribution.

Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the SCI Board of Directors, said at the end of a visit to Jordan — during which he headed an SCI delegation— that the initiative continues the organistion’s longstanding efforts to support Syrian refugees, low-income families and orphans in the country.

He added that supporting orphans remains a core focus of the organisation’s work in Jordan, highlighting that the orphan-sponsorship programme currently covers around 4,000 children across the Kingdom.