UAE participates in Permanent Committee for Arab Media meeting in Cairo

CAIRO, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE took part in the 103rd regular session of the Permanent Committee for Arab Media, held on Tuesday at the HQ of the Arab League General Secretariat as part of preparations for the upcoming ministerial council meetings.

The committee reviewed agenda items, including the media strategy to combat terrorism, the 2030 sustainable development media roadmap, Arab–Chinese media cooperation, the New Media Excellence Award, the updated draft of the Arab Media Ethics Charter, the media and information literacy strategy, and organisational aspects of upcoming Arab media committee meetings.

The UAE delegation was represented by Mitha Majed Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Media Strategy and Policy Sector at the UAE Media Council.

The Executive Office of the Council of Arab Information Ministers also convened its 21st session, chaired by Saudi Minister of Information Salman Al-Dosari, with the participation of member states.

The meeting discussed the draft agenda for the 55th ministerial session scheduled for tomorrow, including the Palestinian cause, the Arab Media Ethics Charter, the Arab media action plan abroad, as well as issues related to electronic media, environmental media, professional standards, media education in school curricula, engagement with international media companies, and the use of modern technologies and artificial intelligence.