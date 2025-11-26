Sheikh Zayed Festival gears up for Eid Al Etihad celebrations in Al Wathba

ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The new edition of Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, is gearing up to host the UAE's 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations with a national, cultural and artistic programme that positions the event as a key destination for citizens, residents and visitors.

The celebrations include activities presented across the pavilions of participating countries and governments, the heritage village, as well as partner and sponsor zones.

Special programming will run on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 2 pm to 1 am, with additional activities held on selected days. Hundreds of events will be staged across the festival grounds by participating entities and pavilions.

A major highlight is the Eid Al Etihad Parade on 4th December. On 1st to 3rd December, the festival will also host twice-daily shows of the Eid Al Etihad Convoy at 4:30 pm and 7:40 pm.

Fireworks displays will take place on 29th November and on 1st to 3rd December at 10 pm, with an additional show on 5th December at 8 pm.

Drone displays on 1st to 3rd December at 9:30 pm will use light formations to depict symbols of the Union, accompanied by segments at the Emirates Fountain and the Parade of Civilisations.

Traditional Emirati arts will feature prominently, with leading folk groups performing Al Ayala and Al Razfa, each involving nearly 300 performers in 20–30-minute shows across the festival and the heritage village. Military bands will also roam the site, performing national pieces.

Festival stages will offer musical, theatrical and cultural shows aimed at different age groups. Family activities include cartoon characters interacting with children, as well as roaming performers such as musicians, clowns and street-theatre groups.

Around the Emirates Fountain, approximately 10,000 balloons in UAE flag colours will be released on 2nd and 3rd December.

The 2025–2026 Eid Al Etihad programme reinforces the festival’s role as a national platform promoting the values of unity, tolerance and coexistence, while celebrating the achievements of the UAE and the journey of the Union over the past 54 years.