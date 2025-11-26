NHRI organises workshop for employees of domestic worker recruitment centres

ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) held its second awareness workshop for employees of domestic worker recruitment centres in Abu Dhabi, as part of efforts to strengthen understanding of domestic workers’ rights.

Organised in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the session targeted staff of Tadbeer centres.

Fatima Al Hosani, Head of the Awareness and Education Department, and Lateefa Al Hosani from the Media Centre, delivered a presentation outlining the NHRI’s mandate, the rights of domestic workers in the UAE and employers’ responsibilities.

Participants engaged in discussions on how to ensure safe and fair working conditions and raised challenges encountered in their daily operations. The NHRI said the workshop supports its broader mission to promote a culture of human rights across the community and labour market institutions.

The event is part of a series of training initiatives the NHRI is conducting across the emirates to equip staff in relevant centres with the knowledge needed to uphold human rights standards.