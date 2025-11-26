StartAD, VentureSouq conclude 9th Annual Angel Rising Investor Symposium

ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The 9th Annual Angel Rising Investor Symposium, organised by startAD, the Abu Dhabi-based global accelerator powered by Tamkeen and anchored at NYU Abu Dhabi, and VentureSouq, the MENA-based venture capital firm, recently concluded at Abu Dhabi Global Market.

Held in partnership with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), the symposium convened leading investors, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and climate innovators under the theme "Scaling Climate Resilience in the Global South".

Shaikha Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of Integrated Environmental Policy and Planning Sector of EAD, said, “At EAD, we see adaptation not only as an environmental imperative but also as a social and economic one. Earlier this year, we launched the Abu Dhabi Climate Change Adaptation Plan (2025–2050), a long-term framework to strengthen the resilience of our ecosystems, communities and economy."

Nihal Shaikh, Associate Director of startAD, commented, “Communities across the Global South bear the most significant burden of climate impacts and face projected GDP losses of up to 64 percent by the end of this century. Accelerating ClimateTech investment is not only essential for the planet, it is an economic and social necessity."

Sonia Weymuller, Co-Founder and General Partner at VentureSouq, said that the symposium showcased the quality and diversity of thought leadership emerging from this region.

"From venture-backed founders to policy innovators, the dialogue was both solutions-driven and deeply collaborative. What stood out was a shared recognition that building climate resilience in the Global South requires an inclusive investment approach – one that combines early-stage capital with long-term policy commitment," she added.

Sessions such as Leveraging Technology to Adapt to Climate Change and Bridging the Gap: Unlocking Early-Stage Investment for Economic Growth examined how innovations in water, energy, and urban infrastructure can be scaled across the Global South, and how blended finance, venture capital, and digital platforms can de-risk early-stage investment and catalyse economic growth.

Policy as a Multiplier: Enabling Ecosystems for Climate Innovation brought together regional and international policymakers to discuss frameworks and financing mechanisms to integrate adaptation into national agendas, while How AI is Supercharging Climate Solutions explored the potential of artificial intelligence in climate modeling, carbon accounting, and energy optimisation.

Following the formal programme, a networking session brought together investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to exchange insights and explore opportunities for collaboration.