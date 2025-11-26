Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Judo Tournament to feature 14 competitions

ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The organising committee of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Judo Tournament has approved 14 competitions for men and women to be held from 28th to 30th November.

The tournament, organised by the UAE Judo Federation under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports and the National Olympic Committee and supported by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, will take place under the oversight of the International Judo Federation. A total of 56 medals will be awarded—14 gold, 14 silver and 28 bronze—along with Olympic ranking points.

Men will compete in seven weight categories: under 60 kg, 66 kg, 73 kg, 81 kg, 90 kg, 100 kg, and over 100 kg. Women will also compete in seven weight categories: under 48 kg, 52 kg, 57 kg, 63 kg, 70 kg, 78 kg, and over 78 kg.

The preliminary elimination rounds will be held at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi during the morning sessions on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday across three mats, leading up to the final rounds and medal ceremonies starting from 5:00 pm each day on a single mat at the same venue.

The draw will take place on Thursday at 2:00 pm via video conference, which will feature several top-ranked international judokas alongside the UAE national team. Total prize money is €154,000.