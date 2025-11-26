Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship to kick off November 27

FUJAIRAH, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The 10th edition of the Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship will take place from 27th to 29th November 2025 at the Fujairah Fort Arena, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

Marking a decade since its launch, the event forms part of the Fujairah Equestrian Championships and continues to enhance the emirate’s position as a regional and international hub for equestrian sport.

The Higher Organising Committee announced at a press conference held at the Fujairah Fort Arena that all preparations are complete. This year’s edition will host over 264 participants from the UAE and abroad, competing in events that highlight the elegance and beauty of the purebred Arabian horse.

Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Fujairah, said the championship’s success over the past ten years reflects the ongoing support of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi. He described the event as a key fixture on the equestrian calendar, combining technical precision with strong competitive value.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, said the championship provides an important platform to highlight the beauty and movement of Arabian horses.

Ali Musabah Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, said this year’s edition will feature strong international participation and increasingly competitive standards.

This edition will feature several major awards, including the Golden Sword Award, the Fujairah Silver Khanjar Award for top-performing private UAE stables, the Fujairah Private Stables Award in support of national stables, the Shabwa (Breeding Dose) awards from the stallion D Shahhar for the best local stable, and Fa El Rasheem for the best local mare, presented by Dubai Arabian Horse Stud.