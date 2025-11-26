Dubai Racing Carnival receives over 300 entries from 19 countries

DUBAI, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Racing Club announced that the 2025–2026 Dubai Racing Carnival has received more than 300 entry applications from 19 countries, marking one of the strongest editions in the event’s history.

The 16-week carnival, held at Meydan Racecourse, began its competitions on 7th November. It has already welcomed horses from the UK, Denmark and Norway and some exciting additions arrive over the next few weeks.

G1-winning British trainer Jamie Osborne was among the first to arrive, his team including G2 UAE Derby second and G1 Preakness fifth Heart Of Honour, while Niels Petersen has brought 11 horses from his base in Norway, including Norsk Derby winner War Socks.

Czech-based trainer Miroslav Nieslanik, best known for the globetrotting exploits of sprinter Ponntos, has returned with that horse and five others, while Denmark’s Veronika Jandova is already installed with seven, including Hans Andersen, winner of a Listed race on his return from Dubai last season.

Newmarket-based trainer Phil Spencer and his main backer Phil Cunningham signalled their Dubai intentions early on, and they have a team of ten under their Rebel Racing banner. They include Goodwood Stewards’ Cup winner Two Tribes and Ayr Gold Cup hero Run Boy Run.

The Carnival continues until March, leading into the 30th Dubai World Cup on 28th March, and several trainers are targeting later meetings.

G1 Jebel Hatta third Holloway Boy is set to be part of a five-strong team for British trainer Karl Burke, while G2 Dubai Gold Cup third Epic Poet returns for David O’Meara.

Witness Stand, winner of the G2 Lennox Stakes for Dr. Richard Newland and Jamie Insole, is a likely runner at Meydan in 2026. High-class sprinter Mitbaahy is an accepted runner for Charles Hills, while Audience, winner of the G1 Lockinge Stakes in 2024, will visit Dubai for a second time for trainers John and Thady Gosden.

“We are delighted to have acceptors for the Carnival from so many different countries,” commented Erwan Charpy, Head of Department, Racing Operations & International Relations for Dubai Racing Club.

He added, “We are excited about welcoming so many Group 1 winners and high-class horses to Dubai over the next few weeks and wish everyone the best of luck with their planning and travel.”