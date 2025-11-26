Malaysian officials stress importance of UAE-Malaysia economic partnership

KUALA LUMPUR, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Senior Malaysian officials have underscored the growing importance of the economic partnership between the UAE and Malaysia, citing mutual trust, shared vision for prosperity, and the need for stable supply chains amid global changes.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during Dubai Chamber trade mission to Malaysia, Dato’ Seri N. Gobalakrishnan, President of the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia, noted that Malaysia offers a stable and attractive business environment, supported by strong infrastructure, a skilled workforce, and a diverse economy spanning Islamic finance, the digital economy, Halal products, clean technologies, logistics, and manufacturing.

He added that the UAE-Malaysia partnership has become increasingly important amid global supply chain shifts and the emergence of new sectors.

Gobalakrishnan affirmed that Malaysia is ready to serve as a strategic gateway to the ASEAN region, emphasising the chamber's commitment to working with Dubai Chamber and the business community to support partnerships and facilitate growth.

Dr. Sugumari S. Shanmugam, Senior Director of the ASEAN Economic Integration Division at the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry of Malaysia, highlighted that trade involves the exchange of ideas and trust, not just goods. She stressed the pivotal role of the UAE, which was Malaysia's second-largest trading partner in West Asia last year, the top destination for exports, and the second-largest source of imports among GCC nations.

Dr. Shanmugam emphasised the significance of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Malaysia—the first Free Trade Agreement between Malaysia and a Middle Eastern nation. Negotiations were completed in a record 11 months, and the operational agreement will bolster cooperation in renewable energy, the Halal industry, the digital economy, logistics, healthcare, and food security.

She pointed out that trade is the backbone of Malaysia's economy, accounting for 134 percent of its GDP. In 2024, Malaysia recorded a total trade of $630.66 billion and achieved a trade surplus of $30.53 billion—its 25th consecutive annual surplus since 1998.

She concluded that Malaysia is expanding its markets, focusing on emerging economies in the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, alongside 17 active FTAs.