Federal Judicial Council introduces five regulatory decisions to implement new Federal Personal Status Law

ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Federal Judicial Council has announced the introduction of five new regulations to implement the Federal Personal Status Law, issued under Federal Decree-Law No. (41) of 2024.

The announcement marks a significant shift in the family justice system, unifying its procedures at the federal court level.

The new regulations regulate the roles of arbitrators, family guidance, rights of visitation for children in custody, affidavits and authentications, and the roles of Sharia marriage officers.

The regulations aim to simplify procedures, broaden the use of digital services, and develop marriage, visitation and sharia authentication systems, while ensuring heightened child protection and enhanced amicable resolution of family disputes.

Included in these regulations is Resolution No. (66) of 2025 on the Regulation of Work of Arbitrators, which defines conditions for their selection and the mechanisms of their role in resolving marital disputes and submitting their reports to the court. Also included is the Resolution No. (67) of 2025 on the Family Guidance Regulation, which grants family counselors a broader role in resolving disputes amicably and gives their agreements the force of an executive deed.

Moreover, Resolution No. (68) of 2025 on Visitation Regulation was introduced to provide a clear legal framework for visitation rules while prioritising the child’s psychological and social well-being. Resolution No. (69) of 2025 concerning Affidavits and Authentications was also introduced to promote reliance on electronic authentication and ensure the highest levels of reliability and easy access to data.

Additionally, Resolution No. (70) of 2025 on the Regulation of Sharia Marriage Officers, outlines licensing conditions and controls for concluding marriage contracts electronically using digital signatures, while also permitting remote completion of contracts.

Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Federal Judiciary Council and Minister of Justice, stressed that this initiative marks a significant step forward in establishing a progressive family justice system tailored to the needs of Emirati society. It also aligns with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who designated 2026 as “The Year of the Family” to advance the national agenda focused on strengthening family bonds and promoting its values and developmental role.

These regulations reflect the Federal Judiciary's commitment to promoting personal status procedures, elevating the quality of judicial services, and driving digital transformation within the courts, in alignment with the goals of the 'We the UAE 2031' vision to foster a more cohesive society, while supporting the 16th Sustainable Development Goal related to justice and strong institutions.