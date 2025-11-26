Air Arabia named ‘Low-Cost Carrier of the Year’ at Aviation Business Middle East Awards 2025

SHARJAH, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Air Arabia has been named ‘Low-Cost Carrier of the Year’ at the 19th edition of Aviation Business Middle East Awards ceremony held in Dubai.

Awarded by an expert judging panel, the ‘Low-Cost Airline of the Year’ category honors carriers demonstrating outstanding performance in growth, operational efficiency, passenger satisfaction, and innovation.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said, “Winning the ‘Low-Cost Airline of the Year’ award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. It also reflects the commitment we place on delivering an exceptional customer experience at every touchpoint, and the sustainable value our business model continues to offer passengers across our network.”

This accolade adds to Air Arabia’s growing list of industry recognitions, having previously secured the same award in 2022 and 2023. The 2025 win further reaffirms the airline’s position as one of the most consistent performers in the low-cost airline sector.