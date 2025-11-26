Chinese delegation explores cooperation opportunities with Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce received a delegation from the Guangdong Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China, headed by Wang Shuping, Deputy Director General of the Department.

The delegation, which included five senior officials representing the China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair in Guangdong Province, was received by Youssef Ismail, First Vice President of the Chamber and Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Saud bin Saqr Establishment for Youth Projects Development; Mohammed Al-Sabab, Deputy Director-General of the Chamber; and Eman Al-Hayyas, Director- General of the Saud bin Saqr Establishment for Youth Projects Development.

The meeting discussed future joint collaboration between the Chamber, the Saud Establishment, and the Chinese delegation across several sectors, including medical, manufacturing, and information technology. The Vice President of the Chamber highlighted the Chamber’s work mechanisms and activities, as well as the distinguished services provided to the business community and investors.

He also outlined the Chamber’s role in achieving the Emirate’s sustainable industrial and economic goals by meeting investor needs and supporting them across all sectors. In addition, he noted the Chamber’s sponsorship of events hosted in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, including exhibitions, forums, and conferences, which enhances Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a leading destination for hosting business events.

Youssef Ismail highlighted the role of the Establishment in supporting youth SMEs by providing service support and fostering an entrepreneurial business environment. This includes training, guidance, simplifying official procedures, and offering consultancy services, in addition to assisting entrepreneurs in accessing local and global markets. He also underscored the Saud Establishment’s keenness to participate in the China Homelife Expo UAE through its members.

The Chinese delegation expressed their thanks and appreciation to the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce for the warm reception and hospitality. They commended the industrial capabilities of the Emirate, affirming through the remarks of Wang Shuping and officials from the China International Exhibition, their keenness to plan major Chinese commercial exhibitions in Ras Al Khaimah to showcase products from Guangdong Province. They highlighted the province’s strong economic potential and advanced manufacturing practices, noting that such exhibitions would aim to support trade exchange and strengthen collaboration with the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

The Chinese delegation also emphasised their strong interest in small enterprises, aligning with the priorities of the UAE in general and the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in particular, as they form a cornerstone of economic and social development. Such projects play a vital role in creating job opportunities, advancing the national economy, stimulating innovation, and empowering youth to establish their own ventures.

In this context, the delegation invited the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, represented by the Chamber of Commerce and the Saud bin Saqr Foundation for Youth Project Development, to participate in the 23rd China–ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO). The event which is a major platform for trade and economic cooperation between China and ASEAN countries, is scheduled for September 2026 and will feature the participation of more than 1,500 companies from the People’s Republic of China alone.