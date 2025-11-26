EmiratesGBC celebrates regional excellence at 2025 MENA Green Building Awards

DUBAI, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC) celebrated regional excellence in the built-environment sector during the 2025 MENA Green Building Awards, held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dubai with the participation of nine Green Building Councils from the region.

This year’s awards received 81 submissions from 55 entities across seven countries. The entries were evaluated by a judging panel of 34 experts across 17 categories, including 11 submissions for the Dr Owainati Student Excellence Award, which highlights the contributions of the new generation to the future of sustainability.

More than 200 representatives of concerned entities, winners and sustainability supporters from the public and private sectors and academia attended the ceremony, while Emirates NBD provided platinum sponsorship for this year’s edition in affirmation of its commitment to sustainability principles.

Habiba Al Marashi, Co-founder, Vice-Chair and Treasurer of the Emirates Green Building Council, said that the MENA Green Building Awards 2025 once again highlighted the strong innovations and dedication advancing sustainable development across the region. She expressed her pleasure in recognising the vision and leadership of individuals and leading entities that demonstrate the tangible benefits of green-building principles for everyone.

The Dr Owainati Student Excellence Award for 2025 went to student Yashvi Gandhi from Amity University Dubai for her project Vernacular Architecture in the Contemporary World. She received a cash prize and a free one-year student membership in the Council.

The wide participation this year reflects the region’s growing role in adopting sustainable practices and its commitment to addressing climate change through innovative built-environment solutions.

The list of winners of the 2025 awards includes: The Link project of Masdar City by Climatize; the Green Strategy initiative by Majid Al Futtaim; the Ghaf Woods project; the Healthy Spaces project of the UAE Media Council; the building-retrofit project by Emaar Properties; Adeeb Group; Innovo; Majid Al Futtaim; Climatize; Hilti Middle East; RAK Ceramics; Solariskit; Hansgrohe Group; Arabian Gulf Steel Industries; AD Ports Group; and the Green Star initiative by Majid Al Futtaim.