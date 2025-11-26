Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Peru

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, Alberto Alejandro Farje, Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to the UAE.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah welcomed the Ambassador and discussed ways to strengthen relations with Peru across various fields. Both sides also exchanged views on several issues of mutual interest.

Ambassador Farje expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, commending the close cooperation ties between the UAE and Peru.

He further praised the UAE’s prominent regional and international standing and the sustainable development witnessed across Ras Al Khaimah in various sectors.