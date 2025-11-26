DAC graduates first class of ‘Certified Behavior Analysts and Supervisors’, launches Arabic programme for parents

DUBAI, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Autism Centre (DAC) has announced the graduation of the first cohorts of the Qualified Autism Services Practitioner-Supervisor and Qualified Behavior Analyst programmes, marking a major milestone in building national capacities in Applied Behaviour Analysis.

The achievement concludes a successful 2024–2025 academic year in which the centre delivered 31 specialised courses attended by 263 professionals, academics and parents. The training model combines academic study with practical clinical experience to meet international standards.

A total of 32 graduates completed the programmes, qualifying under the standards of the Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board. Mohammed Al Emadi, Director-General and Board Member of the Dubai Autism Center, said the centre is focused on preparing national and Arab specialists to meet growing sector needs and to ensure children with autism receive care grounded in cultural understanding.

Nicholas Orland, Chief Programme Officer at the centre, said practical training remains central to ensuring graduates are fully prepared for professional practice.

Responding to community needs, the centre will also launch the first Arabic-language Applied Behaviour Analysis Technician course for parents, aimed at empowering families with skills to apply behavioural strategies at home.

The centre’s accredited training pathway includes Applied Behaviour Analysis Technician, Qualified Autism Services Practitioner-Supervisor and Qualified Behavior Analyst tracks, supporting professional progression in the field.

Established in 2001, the Dubai Autism Center is the UAE’s first non-profit organisation dedicated to Autism Spectrum Disorder, offering consulting, educational and therapeutic services. Under Decree No. 26 of 2021, it aims to support Dubai’s position as a global hub for specialised education and rehabilitative services for people diagnosed with autism. Recent studies indicate that one in 31 children is affected by the disorder.