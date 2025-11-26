European Commission president welcomes Ukraine peace deal led by Donald Trump

BRUSSELS, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, welcomed talks on a Ukraine peace deal led by US President Donald Trump and said Europe considers there is now “a starting point” on a plan after days of negotiations.

“Thanks to the work of Ukraine, the United States and us Europeans over the last few days in Geneva, we now have a starting point,” the European Commission president told MEPs in Strasbourg. But she added, “We know that much more effort is needed.”

Von der Leyen affirmed that any agreement must achieve "a just and lasting peace" and ensure "real security for Ukraine and Europe."