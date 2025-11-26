Hamad Al Sharqi opens Fujairah University's new building

FUJAIRAH, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has affirmed the pivotal role played by Fujairah University in strengthening intellectual knowledge and supporting the nation’s education ecosystem, contributing to an integrated academic environment across the UAE and playing an active role in developing skills and preparing individuals to meet future challenges.

This came as H.H. Sheikh Hamad inaugurated the Fujairah University's new building, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah and Chairman of the University’s Board of Trustees.

The Ruler of Fujairah toured the university’s new facilities, where he was briefed on the services provided to students, faculty and academic staff. He visited the library, classrooms, laboratories and scientific research facilities, along with the medical simulation centre, one of the UAE’s leading specialised centres. He also reviewed the latest educational technologies and equipment across various academic disciplines.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi praised the efforts behind this academic landmark, which has become a beacon of knowledge in Fujairah. He stressed that the emirate continues to follow this approach through the launch of academic and educational programmes that enrich minds and broaden learning opportunities to advance community development.