Second edition of Cyber Q Conference launches in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The second edition of Cyber Q opened today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), bringing together cybersecurity and quantum experts, policymakers and digital leaders from more than 100 countries.

The event, organised by the UAE Cybersecurity Council, runs until 27th November under the theme 'where Quantum, AI and Cybersecurity Converge'.

The conference focuses on the accelerating impact of quantum computing and artificial intelligence on digital security, with sessions addressing advances in quantum encryption, the risks posed by algorithm-driven cyberattacks and the need to transition toward post-quantum technologies. Technical showcases highlight encryption-discovery tools, quantum key distribution and quantum-resilient communication systems.

Agreements and memoranda of understanding were also signed on the sidelines of the event to strengthen cyber resilience and support national and international cooperation.

Dr Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, said hosting Cyber Q for the second year reflects the UAE’s commitment to digital advancement and global leadership in cybersecurity. He stressed that rapid developments in quantum technologies require enhanced collaboration, knowledge exchange and readiness to address emerging risks.

He added that Cyber Q provides a practical platform for developing strategies to manage quantum-driven threats and build secure digital ecosystems capable of adapting to rapid technological change.

Panel discussions and workshops present applications in quantum security, AI-powered threat detection and cybercrime simulations, alongside tools for risk analysis, compliance and infrastructure integration. Experts emphasised the urgent need for investment in post-quantum technologies as quantum capability grows and traditional cryptographic systems face increasing vulnerability.

The conference underscores the importance of preparing resilient digital infrastructures and strengthening international cooperation to ensure long-term trust and protection in the global cyberspace environment.