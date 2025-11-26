Dubai to host 25th edition of WHX Labs on 10th February 2026

DUBAI, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- World Health Expo Labs in Dubai will celebrate 25 years of laboratory and diagnostics innovation when it returns to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 10th to 13th February.

Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the event will serve as a major platform for dealmaking, networking and knowledge exchange in the laboratory sciences.

Under the theme 25 years of laboratory innovation, uniting communities for better health, the 2026 edition will gather more than 800 exhibitors from over 40 countries and is expected to attract more than 35,000 professional visits. The 2025 edition generated US$621 million in business and welcomed 27,853 visits.

Tom Coleman, Group Exhibition Director at Informa Markets Healthcare, said the event continues to drive the future of healthcare by bringing together laboratory experts, healthcare leaders and technology providers to advance global diagnostics.

Two new flagship conferences will be introduced: the Precision Health World Forum on 10th and 11th February, chaired by Dr Ammira Al Shaheeb Akil, and the AMR Leaders Summit on 12th and 13th February, chaired by Dr Wael Elamin. The forums will explore precision health, genomics, cross-border collaboration and global approaches to antimicrobial resistance.

The 25th Annual Laboratory Management and Medicine Congress will feature eight CME-accredited tracks, led by 250 global specialists, reflecting WHX Labs Dubai’s long-standing contribution to advancing laboratory quality and benchmarking.

Interactive workshops will be hosted by industry experts, and the exhibition will showcase developments across eight laboratory sectors, including diagnostics, imaging, laboratory devices, instruments, reagents and chemicals.

International healthcare leaders confirmed to participate include Abbott, Al Borg Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Biomerieux, Dedalus, PureLab, Randox, Sansure, Siemens Healthineers, Snibe Diagnostic, Sysmex Middle East and World Data Exchange.

WHX Labs Dubai will run alongside World Health Expo, which will take place from 9th to 12th February at the Dubai Exhibition Centre.