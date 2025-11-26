Sultan bin Ahmed chairs Sharjah National Oil Corporation meeting

SHARJAH, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC), chaired the corporation’s senior management meeting on Wednesday morning, held in his office at the Department of Oil.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed welcomed attendees at the beginning of the meeting, praising the significant efforts made by the SNOC to develop its operations and contribute to various project support programmes, in line with the Emirate of Sharjah’s strategy for sustainable development, energy security, and environmental protection.

The meeting discussed a number of items on its agenda related to the SNOC’s performance and the future plans scheduled for implementation in the coming period.

During the meeting, the proposed financial budget for 2026 was approved, along with the proposed five-year plan for 2026–2030 covering the SNOC’s various projects to support its operational development. The meeting also approved the development plan for the Hadiba Field and several strategic projects currently underway at the SNOC.

The meeting reviewed details of the SNOC’s digital transformation project and the proposed timeline for its completion, in line with Sharjah’s vision for digital transformation, enabling the adoption of the latest technological, digital, and artificial intelligence systems and applications.

Prior to the meeting, the Chairman of Sharjah National Oil Corporation, honoured the founding members on the occasion of the SNOC’s 15th anniversary. H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed commended their great efforts and expressed gratitude for their valued contributions over the past years, wishing them continued success, and capturing commemorative photographs with them.

Alongside H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed, the meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Chairman of Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC); Hatem Mohamed Al Mosa, Director-General of the Petroleum Department; and Khamis Abdullah Al Mazrouei, CEO of the Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC).