Germany deepens commitment to GCC travellers as tourism spending reaches €2.3 billion in 2024

DUBAI, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Petra Hedorfer, Chief Executive Officer of the German National Tourist Board (GNTB), affirmed that Germany has strengthened its position in recent years as a leading global tourism destination after traditionally being known as a hub for the automotive industry.

She noted that only 23 percent of international visitors now come for business purposes, compared to a growing shift toward leisure tourism, at a time when international tourist spending in the country reached €77 billion in 2024.

During a press conference held today at Souk Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, as part of the GNTB’s celebration of 20 years of presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and in the presence of media representatives, Hedorfer reviewed the latest performance indicators of the international tourism sector and the Gulf market, which has cemented its place as the third-largest overseas source market for tourists travelling to Germany, with spending reaching €2.3 billion in 2024.

She noted that the global tourism sector “fully returned to its trajectory” in 2024, after the UN World Tourism Organisation recorded 1.4 billion international tourists, the same level as 2019, with an additional increase of 4.9 percent during the first half of this year. Europe maintained its position as the world’s largest destination with a 52 percent market share through 758 million international visitors.

She added that Germany welcomed 28.5 million international visitors during the first nine months of this year, advancing into the list of the world’s top 10 tourism destinations after previously ranking between 30th and 40th, affirming that the goal is to continue rising with support from strategic markets, foremost among them the Gulf region.

Hedorfer presented a comprehensive overview of Germany’s tourism strengths, explaining that 27 percent of the country’s land area consists of protected regions, including national parks, nature reserves and biosphere preserves, in addition to dozens of vibrant cities, historical sites, UNESCO locations, and more than 300 cities and resorts specialising in wellness and spa tourism, all of which enhance its multi-faceted tourism appeal.

She explained that travellers view Germany as a “unique and fascinating” destination that combines modernity, romance and education, and that it tops the list of cultural destinations in Europe in terms of cultural trips. It also ranks as the number-one business and trade-travel destination on the continent.

Regarding the Gulf market’s performance, Hedorfer confirmed that visitors from the GCC “were the first to return” after the COVID-19 pandemic. Data showed that the UAE accounts for 46 percent of total travel bookings to Germany until October, followed by Saudi Arabia at 21 percent, and Kuwait at 15 percent. Arrivals from the UAE between January and October increased by 7.7 percent, while airline seat capacity increased by 14.4 percent.

She described Gulf travellers as among the most loyal to Germany, with two-thirds being return visitors, while 29 percent have visited Germany more than four times. Generation Z represented 27 percent of new visitors, prompting the Board to develop a new digital strategy targeting this segment across social-media platforms.

She added that family travel represents a large portion of Gulf visitors, often through multi-generational trips, while about one-third of travellers visit Germany for arts, culture and shopping, integrating visits to major cities and moving between them in their itineraries.

Regarding the most visited destinations, she explained that Bavaria, especially Munich, tops the interests of Gulf travellers, followed by Frankfurt, and then the states of Hesse, North Rhine–Westphalia and Baden-Württemberg, in addition to Hamburg, Berlin and Düsseldorf, which are also among the most attractive cities.

Based on current indicators, Hedorfer expects the number of visitors from the GCC to reach 3 million annually by the end of this decade, driven by increased spending, strong destination perception, diverse experiences and high flight availability.

As part of the Board’s plans for 2026, Hedorfer explained that a comprehensive marketing strategy will be launched, including tailored versions for each market of its two global campaigns, City Life and German Cuisine, starting next February, through high-impact digital channels and supported by “Emma”, the virtual tourism assistant who provides inspiring content and personalised guidance for Gulf travellers.

The German National Tourist Board’s Dubai office oversees activities in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman, contributing over the past two decades to tripling overnight stays and strengthening Germany’s position as a welcoming, family-friendly destination focused on outstanding services, supported by initiatives such as the Halal Travel Guide to Germany and the expansion of Arabic-language services.