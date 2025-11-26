UAE boosts first responder protection at Abu Dhabi International Conference for Ambulance Services

ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE has strengthened its international presence as a leading destination for showcasing the latest practices in protecting first responders, through the “Abu Dhabi International Conference for Ambulance Services,” which hosts an elite group of global experts, including a representative from the Republic of San Marino who presented an advanced vision for enhancing the security and safety of emergency teams in complex and restricted environments.

The Republic of San Marino participated in a session titled "Operational Challenges and Protection of Civil Defence Responders in Conflict and High-Risk Areas,” held as part of the conference at the Conrad Etihad Towers Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

Professor Roberto Mugavero at the University of San Marino and President of the European Center for Disaster Medicine, presented a comprehensive vision based on the latest European expertise and practices adopted at the European Center for Disaster Medicine. He emphasised that the UAE’s hosting of this event constitutes a pivotal platform for knowledge exchange and the advancement of rescue systems.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Professor Mugavero said his presentation included the latest European approach, specialised field studies, and research, with the aim of sharing them with Emirati personnel and enhancing knowledge exchange on best global practices related to protection.

He also affirmed the importance of international cooperation, considering that different countries possess diverse experiences and research outcomes, and that bringing these experiences together at an international event hosted by the UAE enhances the building of a more efficient emergency management environment.

He said that the importance of participation lies not only in presenting European expertise and the experience of the Republic of San Marino, but also in benefiting from the UAE’s advanced experience in this field and learning about the level of progress it has achieved.