Abu Dhabi-Serbia Business Forum boosts economic partnership, expands cooperation in key sectors

ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, organised the Abu Dhabi–Serbia Business Forum to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional business hub and expand its global economic partnerships.

The forum welcomed a Serbian economic delegation comprising more than 30 companies operating across key sectors, alongside officials and representatives from government entities and private enterprises from both countries.

Discussions focused on enhancing trade and investment relations, identifying opportunities for cooperation in priority sectors, and strengthening economic ties between Abu Dhabi and Serbia. The forum also explored new avenues for future partnerships, supporting joint efforts to drive sustainable growth and mutual economic development.

Held against a backdrop of rapidly expanding bilateral trade, the forum reflected the growing momentum in economic relations between the UAE and Serbia. Non-oil trade between the two countries reached approximately US$98 million in 2024

Non-oil trade in the first quarter of 2025 amounted to around US$23.6 million. The UAE is Serbia’s 2nd leading trading partner among GCC countries, accounting for nearly 43 percent of Serbia’s total trade with the Gulf based on 2024 figures.

Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said, “This forum reflects the depth of the growing economic relations between Abu Dhabi and the Republic of Serbia, and highlights the commitment of both sides to developing strategic partnerships in the fields of industry, energy, technology, and food security. These efforts contribute to advancing sustainable development and strengthening trade and investment between the two economies.”

He emphasised that the partnership between Abu Dhabi and Serbia represents a new phase of trade and investment cooperation. “It reaffirms the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s dedication to supporting the business community and enabling it to explore promising international markets, thereby enhancing the emirate’s position as a global hub for trade and investment and a preferred destination for innovative companies,” he added.

Al Marzooqi reaffirmed that the Abu Dhabi Chamber remained committed to strengthening international cooperation and expanding economic relations in line with the Chamber’s 2025-2028 roadmap, which aims to boost private sector contributions to a sustainable, integrated, and competitive economy grounded in innovation and openness.

Mihailo Vesović, Vice President of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, noted that economic relations between Abu Dhabi and Serbia are entering a new phase with the implementation of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which is expected to double bilateral trade in the coming years.

He stated, “Serbia is a strategic gateway to emerging European markets, and we consider the emirate of Abu Dhabi a long-term investment partner in the sectors of agriculture, industry, renewable energy, and innovation.”

Abu Dhabi continues to distinguish itself with a diversified and resilient economy, recognised as one of the most competitive in the region. Its economic strength is reinforced by flexible policies, business-friendly legislation, and world-class infrastructure, including advanced industrial zones, ports, and airports.

The emirate offers a secure and highly attractive investment environment, further enhanced by its strategic geographic position connecting Asia, Europe, and Africa, which solidifies its role as a leading regional hub for trade and logistics. Its appeal is supported by a comprehensive system of incentives and facilities, such as customs exemptions, logistical support, and efficient digital processes for business setup.

Abu Dhabi is also implementing ambitious strategies to accelerate the growth of non-oil sectors, foster innovation, and attract high-value investments in technology, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing. These efforts reinforce its position as a preferred destination for global investors and a centre for sustainable economic growth.

In June 2025, UAE–Serbia CEPA entered into effect, with a focus on facilitating the exchange of goods and services and supporting the transition toward a more diversified and sustainable economy.