Ajman Crown Prince reviews progress of Financial Audit Authority’s comprehensive development plan

AJMAN, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Financial Audit Authority in the emirate, reviewed the stages of implementing the Authority’s comprehensive development plan, which comes within the framework of his directives to enhance institutional performance efficiency and update the audit work system, in line with the aspirations of the emirate of Ajman and the “Ajman 2030” vision.

This came during H.H. Sheikh Ammar’s visit to the Authority’s headquarters today, where he examined the stages of the plan’s implementation and its main pillars, which aim to elevate the audit methodology, develop national capabilities, and expand specialised training programs, thereby contributing to the consolidation of governance and transparency principles and supporting government efforts to develop its services.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Ammar honoured outstanding employees of the Authority, commending their efforts and the achievements made by the Authority.