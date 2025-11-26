Healthpoint introduces VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution for knee replacement surgery

ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Healthpoint, a flagship pillar of M42’s world-class healthcare portfolio, has introduced the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution from DePuy Synthes, a next-generation technology designed to bring unparalleled precision and personalisation to the field of knee replacement surgery.

This launch represents a major milestone in Healthpoint’s advanced robotic surgery program, further strengthening its reputation as a leading provider of innovative orthopedic solutions across the region.

The VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution brings cutting-edge precision and new heights of personalisation to knee replacement surgery. By using real-time data to guide surgeons in tailoring each procedure to a patient’s unique anatomy, the system not only enhances surgical accuracy but also facilitates quicker recovery, improved mobility, and long-term joint stability.

VELYS is a surgeon-controlled system that leverages real-time data during surgery to optimise the placement and positioning of the knee implant. Unlike other systems, it requires no pre-operative CT scan or additional imaging. The technology is fully compatible with the ATTUNE knee system, an implant designed to deliver a greater range of motion and enhanced stability, and has already been used in more than one million patients worldwide.

Omar Al Naqbi, CEO of Healthpoint, said, “At Healthpoint, we are committed to bringing the world’s most advanced medical technologies to the UAE, ensuring our patients have access to innovations that enhance outcomes and support their recovery. The introduction of the VELYS™ Robotic-Assisted Solution reflects our ongoing mission to transform healthcare delivery by combining surgical expertise with digital precision and cutting-edge technology.”

Building on its extensive experience in robotic surgery, Healthpoint’s multidisciplinary orthopedic team is renowned for having performed over 400 robotic procedures. The addition of the VELYS system further enhances the hospital’s capability to provide precise, personalised surgical solutions, expanding its range of advanced orthopedic procedures and strengthening its position as a regional benchmark for clinical excellence.

Dr. Hasan Baydoun, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon and Head of the Orthopedic Department at Healthpoint, added, “The VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution represents a true breakthrough in the way we approach knee replacement surgery. By integrating real-time intra-operative data, we’re able to achieve unprecedented precision, translating into tangible long and short-term benefits for our patients, from accelerated recovery and enhanced mobility to long-term joint stability.”

With the addition of the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution, Healthpoint has strengthened its resources and capabilities to provide unparalleled surgical precision to its patients. By combining cutting-edge technology with the expertise of its world-class multidisciplinary team, the hospital is setting new standards in joint replacement procedures and advancing the future of orthopedic care in the region and beyond.