MOCCAE hosts Zero Bureaucracy Meeting in Ajman, unveils Fishermen Services Package

AJMAN, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in the presence of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, and Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, organised the “Zero Bureaucracy Meeting” at Al Zorah Reserve in the emirate of Ajman, in a strategic event where the Ministry presented its new vision for eliminating and simplifying procedures in services provided to customers.

The event witnessed the launch of the “Fishermen Services Package” as a pioneering model for re-engineering government services and supporting fishermen, enhancing the blue economy and national food security.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services for the UAE Government at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs; Marwan Abdullah Al Zaabi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Regions Sector and Leader of Zero Bureaucracy at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; along with a number of directors-general of partner government entities involved in developing the “Fishermen Services Package” from across the country; a group of senior ministry officials and government representatives from Ajman; and a number of strategic partners and customers.

Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak affirmed that the Ministry’s development efforts stem from deeply rooted national principles. She said the Ministry draws inspiration from the far-sighted vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who places people and sustainability at the heart of priorities; and follows the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in implementing the “Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme” with an advanced vision to provide flexible and innovative services that pave the way for the future.

She noted that the Ministry has adopted a new approach focused on transforming the customer from a receiver of the service to a key partner in designing it, adding that the Ministry works with a strategic vision aimed at transitioning from merely improving procedures to fundamentally reinventing services, supporting the leadership’s directions toward a future-ready government.

She expressed her happiness at the launch of the “Fishermen Services Package,” as it represents a qualitative step in supporting one of the country’s most vital sectors.

She said that fishermen are the guardians of the UAE’s heritage and the backbone of its food system, and that eliminating bureaucracy in their services is not simply an administrative facilitation but a direct support to the blue economy and sustainable food security, enabling fishermen to focus on their profession rather than spending time completing procedures.

Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak added that the Ministry’s efforts in eliminating bureaucracy, preserving nature and advancing climate action represent an integrated model of innovative governance, aimed at achieving comprehensive sustainability and building a green, prosperous future for all in the UAE.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment officially launched the “Fishermen Services Package”, designed based on the outcomes of interactive workshops held with fishermen to hear their challenges. The package represents a new generation of proactive services aimed at shortening the customer journey, integrating related services into a unified window, and significantly reducing the number of required documents, helping accelerate licence renewal processes and the management of boats, equipment and other essential services.

The package includes a comprehensive set of simplified key services, such as procedures for licensing and renewing fishing boats; issuing and renewing Deputy Captain (Nukhuda) cards; adding or replacing engines; replacing fishing boats; selling fishing boat hulls; transferring boat ownership; transferring boats to heirs; changing fishing methods; and requesting support materials for fishermen.

The Ministry’s efforts to eliminate bureaucracy within the Fishermen Services Package have produced tangible, record-breaking results: 18,624 procedures removed; 7,515 steps reduced from the customer journey; 16,269 documents eliminated; and 2,827 requirements removed. These improvements saved 2,620 visits to service centres, demonstrating the efficiency of the new model in saving time and effort.

The Ministry has achieved notable progress in eliminating bureaucracy, forming a higher committee and internal taskforces across six main sectors. These teams identified priorities for 33 services and procedures, covering 82 sub-activities targeted for zeroing.

To ensure community participation, the Ministry held 21 councils and interactive workshops to gather feedback for designing the services. Work is also underway to organise the largest virtual council for livestock traders between the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman.

On the digital integration front, the Ministry coordinated with 28 federal and local entities to reduce paper-based bureaucracy and link services to improve the customer experience. These efforts culminated in the launch of the “Tahweel Platform,” the first national digital marketplace for trading recyclable materials.

This new innovative phase builds on the Ministry’s achievements in the previous cycle of the Zero Bureaucracy Programme, which eliminated 39 processes across 101 services. Those efforts removed more than 71,000 procedures and 150,000 steps, and eliminated around 126,000 documents, reducing service delivery time by up to 51 per cent, embedding a culture of efficiency in institutional work.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi and Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak honoured a group of strategic partners who played a prominent role in the success of the “Zero Bureaucracy” project through the launch of the “Fishermen Services Package”.

The honourees included Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Director-General of the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority; Ali Ahmed Ali Abu Ghazien, Chairman of the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority; and Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman.

The ceremony also honoured Engineer Moza Obaid Al Muhairi, Assistant Director-General of the Environment Protection and Development Authority in Ras Al Khaimah; Ismail Al Sayed Al Hashmi, Executive Director of the Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector at the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi; Suleiman Rashid Al Khadim Al Antali, President of the Cooperative Union of Fishermen’s Associations; and Lt. Col. Staff Bakhit Rashid Al Matroushi, Commander of the 3rd Squadron at the National Guard, in appreciation of their substantial contributions to supporting fishermen and strengthening sustainable food security.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Dr. Amna Al Dahak and the attendees participated in planting mangrove seedlings at one of the sites in Al Zorah Reserve.