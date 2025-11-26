Mansour bin Zayed attends competitions of Zayed Camel Race Grand Prize 2025

ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, this evening attended the third day of competitions of the Zayed Camel Race Grand Prize 2025, held with the participation of thousands of camels owned by citizens of the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and continuing until 1st December.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour followed part of the competitions and the main Laqaya category races at Al Wathba Camel Race Track in Abu Dhabi, which were held over a distance of 5 kilometres as part of the evening session at the southern track.

The competitions were also attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the Camel Racing Federation, along with a number of senior officials and camel owners from within the UAE and the GCC.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed honoured the sponsors and strategic partners of the Sheikh Zayed Festival, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan and several senior officials. He also attended a luncheon hosted by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan at his majlis in the Al Wathba area of Abu Dhabi, in the presence of leading camel owners from across the region.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed exchanged cordial conversations with attendees and discussed the importance of camel racing and the significant role of the Zayed Camel Race Grand Prize 2025 in reinforcing the standing of this heritage sport and promoting its presence as one of the region’s most prominent festivals, recognised for its continued success at all levels.

Participants in the competitions praised the extensive support of the UAE leadership for this authentic heritage sport and the valuable prizes provided, which have helped elevate its stature and establish it as one of the most important sports in the country.

Camel owners expressed their sincere appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his ongoing follow-up and unwavering support for camel racing, noting that his regular presence at various competitions has been a strong motivator and has directly contributed to the development of the sport and the preservation of its rich legacy.