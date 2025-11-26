Reem Al Hashimy meets with Tom Fletcher in Geneva

GENEVA, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, met Tom Fletcher, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator at OCHA, in Geneva, Switzerland, to discuss the importance of ongoing US mediation on Sudan, and important efforts by the Quad towards an unconditional and immediate ceasefire.

With humanitarian needs significant and rising, Al Hashimy and Tom Fletcher also discussed the importance of safe, rapid and unhindered humanitarian access across Sudan, protection of civilians, adherence to international humanitarian law, accountability for atrocities, and scaled up funding for principled humanitarian support.