UAE sends over 250 aid convoys carrying 1.6 million parcels to Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE, under the directives of its leadership, has embodied over two consecutive years the highest values of solidarity and commitment to the people of Gaza, affirming that humanitarian work goes beyond material assistance to become a message of hope, resilience and life.

As part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the UAE has deployed more than 8,700 land-transport trucks carrying over 1,600,000 aid parcels through more than 250 dedicated convoys to support the Palestinian people since the launch of the operation.

Throughout this sustained effort, convoys of varying types, sizes and loads have continued to deliver urgent and ongoing humanitarian assistance to the people of the Gaza Strip, including food, medical supplies, shelter materials, health items and other essential necessities, reaffirming the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting Gaza and strengthening its stability.

The successive convoys included food, medical, shelter and hygiene parcels, in addition to winter clothing parcels and packages dedicated to women and children, reflecting the operation’s commitment to addressing the needs of all affected groups in Gaza.

The assistance also comprised 33 ambulances, medical tents, 36 tankers, field bakeries, as well as materials and equipment to support water and infrastructure projects in the Strip, helping to enhance resilience and ease humanitarian hardship.

The UAE humanitarian aid team oversees the preparation and dispatch of the convoys through the humanitarian logistics centre in Al Arish, where the team manages reception, storage, repackaging and logistics to ensure the rapid and efficient delivery of aid to Gaza in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 builds on the UAE’s long-standing approach of extending support to brotherly and friendly nations and reflects the humanitarian solidarity that defines the country’s path. The operation continues to provide a wide range of humanitarian, relief, medical and shelter assistance to the Palestinian people in Gaza, using all available means, in implementation of the directives of the UAE’s leadership and its ongoing commitment to alleviating the suffering of those affected and supporting them in times of crisis.