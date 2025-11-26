Sharjah Consultative Council, Moscow City Duma strengthen cooperation, joint coordination

MOSCOW, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC), headed by Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Council, visited the Moscow City Duma, the city's parliament, as part of an official visit aimed at enhancing parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

The delegation included Council members Engineer Jamila Al Fandi Al Shamsi, Rashid Abdullah Bin Huwaiden, Amer Mohammed Al Zarouni, and Mohammed Ali Al Mannai, accompanied by Dr Islam Al Shiwi, the Council's media expert from the General Secretariat.

The delegation was received by the Speaker of the State Duma, Alexei Shaposhnikov, his deputy, Stepan Orlov, and the heads of the Duma committees, who expressed their deep welcome for this visit, which embodies the strength of Emirati-Russian relations.

The programme began with a tour of the historic Duma, where the delegation viewed an exhibition of rare documents and paintings that tell the story of local governance in Moscow over two centuries, giving them a glimpse into the rich parliamentary heritage of the Russian capital.

Following this, the main meeting took place, during which the Duma Speaker reviewed the organisational structure of the Moscow City Council (Duma), emphasising that it consists of 45 deputies elected for five-year terms and operates through 15 specialized committees covering all aspects of life.

During the presentation, he highlighted the Duma's pioneering role in adopting technology, noting that it was the first parliament in the world to fully transition to remote work while maintaining legislative oversight in May 2020.

He also touched upon Russia's commitment to building strategic relations with the United Arab Emirates for over fifty years across various fields, including the signing of agreements and the establishment of a high-quality partnership. This robust partnership is a result of the vision of the wise leadership in both countries, which has consistently prioritized strengthening economic, investment, and cultural cooperation. Bilateral relations have witnessed significant growth, opening new horizons for collaboration in advanced energy, modern technology, and sustainability, making the UAE a key trading partner for Russia.

For his part, Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to the leadership and people of Russia, emphasising SCC keenness to enhance cooperation with its counterpart in Moscow.

Al Nuaimi explained that the similarity in parliamentary functions between the two councils provides fertile ground for building strategic partnerships, proposing the formation of joint working groups to focus on developing cultural and intellectual aspects, in addition to addressing pressing issues such as sustainability and climate change, where the two countries can benefit from the complementary climates.

During the constructive meeting, ways to strengthen cooperation in all parliamentary fields were discussed, with a focus on exchanging legislative expertise that serves the future development goals of both sides.

The fruitful visit concluded with an exchange of commemorative shields, symbolising the deep-rooted friendship and the aspiration for a promising cooperative future, in a gesture reflecting the historical depth of Emirati-Russian relations and the shared desire to enhance ties between Sharjah and Moscow to broader horizons.