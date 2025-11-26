UAE wins seat on Executive Office of Arab Information Ministers Council

ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE has been elected to the Executive Office of the Arab Information Ministers Council during its meeting held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in Cairo, reaffirming the country’s leading role in advancing Arab media cooperation and shaping joint media policies and initiatives.

The announcement came as the UAE delegation, headed by Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, took part in the 55th ordinary session of the Council of Arab Information Ministers held at the General Secretariat in Cairo, in the presence of Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States.

Al Hamed said the UAE’s election reflects the confidence it enjoys on the Arab media landscape and the appreciation of member states for its efforts in enhancing joint Arab action and developing legislative frameworks that support responsible, innovative and future-oriented media.

He noted that the UAE will continue leveraging its advanced expertise to support Arab media development by strengthening content quality, empowering talent and harnessing rapid digital transformation to build a more impactful and future-ready Arab media sector.

In his address to the Council, Al Hamed conveyed the greetings of the UAE’s leadership and expressed its deep appreciation to Arab information ministers for their efforts in strengthening the role of media as a tool for awareness-building, value promotion and addressing developments across the Arab and global landscape.

He stressed that the responsibilities of Arab media now go beyond traditional reporting to become a force for development and stability, a guardian of identity and a bridge between reality and people’s aspirations. In this context, he highlighted the importance of the Arab Media Code of Honour as an ethical and professional framework to unify the practice of media on the basis of truth, fairness and respect for human dignity, not merely a document, but a tool for enhancing professionalism and responsibility.

Al Hamed underscored that the Code is a safeguard for the profession and for the public’s right to reliable information. Its latest amendments, he said, reinforce the principle that Arab media must be an instrument of stability and social cohesion, not a source of confusion or division.

He also emphasised the need to redefine the region’s relationship with digital media on professional and ethical grounds, noting that the digital space has become the most influential arena of public awareness and does not recognise geographical borders.

Al Hamed highlighted the importance of adopting a unified Arab vision that balances freedom of expression with content responsibility, protects the public from misinformation and restores the competitive presence of Arab media through knowledge-driven platforms.

He stressed the value of the Arab Electronic Media Committee as a shared expertise platform for shaping collective policies and anticipating future digital risks rather than reacting to them, calling for deeper Arab cooperation to address digital media challenges and achieve long-term positive impact.

Addressing the role of Arab media in countering terrorism, he stated that combating extremism is fundamentally a battle of awareness, noting that extremist groups have long exploited digital platforms to spread harmful narratives. He said Arab media has a decisive role in dismantling extremist propaganda, exposing its flaws and promoting human and religious values that uphold life and reject extremism.

Al Hamed said this responsibility requires unified messaging, strengthened cooperation among institutions and the use of advanced technological tools to detect extremist campaigns early and deny them the space to grow.

He added that strengthening the capabilities of Arab media professionals is essential, noting that excellence requires rigorous training, improved production tools and an environment that rewards creativity and accountability.

He highlighted the increasing demand on the media professional to be a researcher, analyst, investigator and content creator simultaneously. Achieving this, he said, requires joint Arab programmes for professional development, stronger institutional partnerships and clear standards for excellence based on merit.

Speaking on advanced technologies in media and their impact on humans, Al Hamed said the deeper transformation driven by artificial intelligence is not a threat but a test of institutional adaptability, noting that machines enhance performance while humans remain the source of vision and meaning.

He stressed the importance of utilising technology responsibly, with safeguards for privacy, transparency and prevention of misuse that could turn media into a coordinated but soulless algorithmic space.

Al Hamed concluded by calling on Arab information ministers to share their insights on developing Arab media further, particularly through the upcoming global BRIDGE Summit taking place in Abu Dhabi in December.

The UAE delegation also included Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council; Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the Arab League; and Maitha Majed Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Media Strategy and Policy Sector and Secretary of the UAE Media Council Board.

The 55th ordinary session of the Council of Arab Information Ministers discussed the Palestinian cause, the Arab Media Code of Honour, the Arab Media Action Plan Abroad, electronic media, environmental media, professional quality development, media literacy in school curricula, strategic engagement with global media companies, and ways to integrate modern technologies and artificial intelligence.