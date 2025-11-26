DFSA, Hong Kong Monetary Authority co-host second Joint Climate Finance Conference

DUBAI, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulator of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) today hosted the second edition of the DFSA–HKMA Joint Climate Finance Conference.

The hybrid conference, which took place in Dubai, brought together nearly 250 participants from financial institutions, industry associations, and international organisations across both regions.

As the flagship initiative of the DFSA-HKMA partnership to support and enable climate finance in the Middle East and Asia, this year’s conference focused on financial risks arising from climate change and innovation. It featured a series of dynamic discussions on how the two regions can leverage their strengths in finance and technology to collaborate on the development and deployment of innovative products and solutions, to facilitate energy transition and other sustainable development goals in the region and beyond.

The conference also provided a deep dive into the findings of the DFSA-HKMA joint research “Scaling Sustainable Debt in Emerging Markets” developed with knowledge partner BloombergNEF, on the role of sustainable debt in scaling up climate finance in emerging markets.

Supported by strategic partners including Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Authority, Nasdaq Dubai and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), the conference featured distinguished speakers from business, commerce, and financial services from across the Asia Pacific and Middle East and North Africa regions. Their participation underscores the event’s role as a premier platform for cross-industry dialogue, knowledge sharing, and collaboration on initiatives that drive long-term value and responsible investment in the region.

Mark Steward, Chief Executive of the DFSA, said, “By combining our strengths as international financial centres, we are creating new pathways for sustainable investment and innovation. Tokenisation and other emerging technologies, which have been discussed in detail today, have the potential to make climate finance more transparent, efficient, and globally accessible – accelerating the transition across the Asia-Middle East corridor.”

Darryl Chan, Deputy Chief Executive of the HKMA, added, “Dubai and Hong Kong are in a unique position to facilitate climate action across Asia and the Middle East, enabling economies in the region to capture the growth opportunities created by technology advancement in green sectors. With the window for decisive action narrowing, we must move fast to bridge the gaps between markets, between capital and projects, and between ambition and execution. The HKMA and the DFSA will continue to provide a platform for the much-needed dialogue and collaboration.”