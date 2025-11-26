Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates first Middle East edition of Doers Summit at Dubai Silicon Oasis

DUBAI, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), officially inaugurated the first Middle East edition of the Doers Summit 2025 today.

One of the largest platforms connecting innovative startups, investors and technology leaders from Central and Eastern Europe, Africa and the Middle East, the Summit is being held at Dubai Silicon Oasis — the special economic zone for knowledge and innovation and a member of the DIEZ Authority — from 26–27 November 2025.

On its opening day, the Summit, hosted in collaboration with The Doers Company, welcomed over 2,500 participants and over 150 global speakers, who explored critical themes shaping the global innovation ecosystem. The agenda featured high-level keynotes, panel discussions, and networking sessions focused on AI, fintech, digital infrastructure, climate tech, and sustainable mobility, driving dialogue on how technology can deliver real-world impact.

Attending the opening ceremony were Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the UAE Entrepreneurship Council; Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Dr. Nicodemos Damianou, Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy of the Republic of Cyprus; George Papanastasiou, Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry of Cyprus; Meropi Christofi, Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the UAE; Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, CEO of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ); and Badr Buhannad, Director-General of Dubai Silicon Oasis, along with several other senior officials and dignitaries.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, highlighted in his opening remarks that, under the wise guidance of the UAE leadership, the country has developed a competitive, world-class entrepreneurship ecosystem which has created real opportunities for the growth of entrepreneurs and innovative ventures.

The UAE has launched a series of pioneering initiatives and programmes, most notably the national campaign “The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World”, aimed at establishing the UAE as a global hub for entrepreneurship and startups. Other key initiatives include the “Future 100” initiative and the “Thabat” programme, which empowers family-owned businesses to establish projects in advanced technology, digital services, and the circular economy.

In this context, Al Marri highlighted that the Ministry continues to enhance the competitiveness of the UAE’s economic and legislative framework, updating regulations and protecting intellectual property rights. These efforts contribute to a progressive business environment that enables entrepreneurs and startup founders to access funding to launch and scale their ventures, both locally and internationally, from the UAE.

He also noted that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) account for 95 percent of all operating companies in the country. The UAE markets currently host over 1,500 venture-backed startups, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai leading the region in the scale of venture capital investments. His Excellency added that the UAE’s competitive business and investment climate plays a key role in attracting innovators from around the world. This is reflected in the UAE’s first-place global ranking for the fourth consecutive year in the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) Report 2024/2025.

Al Marri further indicated that the UAE aims to become the global hub for the new economy by the next decade, through the adoption of national strategies and initiatives that support the expansion of new economy sectors, including artificial intelligence, digital trade, science, fintech, space, smart mobility, and sustainable manufacturing, in line with the objectives of the “We the UAE 2031” Vision.

Dr. Nicodemos Damianou, Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy of Cyprus, said, “Dubai today is a global centre for innovation and technology, and a vibrant environment, inclusive of both startups and large enterprises, and supported by progressive policies, world-class infrastructure, with a strong focus on AI, fintech, and smart city solutions. Dubai’s emphasis on digital transformation, talent attraction, and investment has achieved remarkable growth, providing a dynamic ecosystem where ideas scale quickly, innovations thrive, and global partnerships are strengthened.”

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ, stated, “The first Middle Eastern edition of the Doers Summit serves as a global platform, shaping the future of entrepreneurship, innovation, and the digital economy. Our partnership with The DOERS Company in organising the summit represents a significant step towards connecting innovation ecosystems across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, aligning with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy and position the city among the world’s top three economic hubs by 2033.”

Dr. Al Zarooni added, “We are guided by the vision and support of our wise leadership, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who has established a clear approach to building an economy based on knowledge and technology and attracting talent to our nation. His Highness today leads the drive for digital transformation and entrepreneurship and this approach places Dubai at the forefront of the most advanced, future-ready cities. As a result, we are witnessing groundbreaking initiatives that solidify the UAE’s status as a global destination for entrepreneurship; first among them, the national campaign ‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’, which aims to foster innovation, generate jobs, and attract global talent, while cultivating the region's most dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

The Summit offers a rich programme of panel discussions, keynote conversations, workshops, and networking opportunities focused on the key concepts shaping the global innovation ecosystem. It also shines a spotlight on the sectors driving economic transformation, including AI, fintech, digital infrastructure, sustainability, and mobility, while showcasing successful case studies from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

In a keynote session during the summit, Uri Levine, Co-founder of Waze, the world’s largest community-based traffic and navigation app, shared his perspective on his entrepreneurial journey. He said that entrepreneurship is driven not just by product development, but by passion, commitment, and the desire to create real impact. Levine highlighted that the heart of the journey is solving real problems, identifying challenges, validating them with the target audience, and building effective solutions, by sharing his journey of building solutions that solve real problems.

A specialised panel discussion explored how modern technologies are driving transformation and creating new opportunities, with a shift from traditional models towards impact-focused investment strategies that prioritise cash flow and sustainable profitability. The session examined the intersection of AI and climate tech, the rise of deep-tech and R&D-driven initiatives, and growing cross-border investment. It further discussed the critical role of data infrastructure amid the rapid growth of AI and the expected surge in demand for computing power, highlighting how investment strategies are increasingly tied to innovation, sustainability, and the pursuit of making truly global impact.

Stylianos Lambrou, co-founder of The DOERS Company and The Doers Summit, said: “We are pleased with the success of the Dubai edition of the Doers Summit on its first day, where attendance significantly exceeded expectations. This strong turnout reflects the widespread interest from entrepreneurs and investors to capitalise on the substantial growth opportunities that Dubai, the UAE and the broader region have to offer. Given the high level of engagement across the sessions, we look forward to the summit’s outcomes and the added value it will bring to the business community.”

Held annually in Limassol and Athens, the Doers Summit made its Dubai debut this year, offering a strategic platform to shape the future of the digital economy in the region and explore the convergence of innovation, technology, and sustainable development.