Mansoor bin Mohammed congratulates Al Jalila Children’s Hospital for No. 1 regional ranking

DUBAI, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors, met with a team representing Al Jalila Children’s Hospital to celebrate its achievement after it was named the top-ranked paediatric hospital in the Middle East, according to Newsweek’s Best Specialised Hospitals 2026.

The meeting was held at the headquarters of Dubai Health in the presence of members of the Dubai Health Board of Directors including Abdullah Abdulrahman Al Shaibani, Walid Saeed Al Awadhi, Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, Dr. Amer Sharif, and Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi. Also in attendance were Dr. Abdullah Al Khayat, CEO Emeritus of Al Jalila Children’s Hospital; Dr. Mohammed Al Awadhi, Executive Director of the Women and Children’s Health Campus; and Dr. Ibrar Majeed, Chair of Paediatrics, along with several department directors, consultants, and heads of paediatric specialties.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor , together with members of the Dubai Health Board of Directors, reviewed the rankings issued by Newsweek’s Best Specialised Hospitals Middle East 2026. In addition to Al Jalila Children’s Hospital being recognised as the top specialised paediatric hospital, Rashid Hospital was ranked third in Orthopaedics in the Middle East.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor stated: “This achievement reflects Dubai’s position as a global hub for advanced healthcare and the strength of our system in providing exceptional outcomes. We commend the dedication of all teams across Dubai Health for their role in advancing health for humanity.”

The Newsweek rankings are based on a rigorous methodology developed with Statista, incorporating patient-reported outcomes, satisfaction scores, peer recommendations, and international accreditations, making them a trusted benchmark for healthcare excellence worldwide.

Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, expressed gratitude for the continued support of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors; His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and members of the Dubai Health Board of Directors for their continued support to strengthen Dubai’s leading position in healthcare. “We are proud to see Al Jalila Children’s Hospital recognised as the region’s leader in paediatric care. This milestone reflects the tireless efforts of our teams to deliver care aligned with global standards,” he said.

Dr. Mohammed Al Awadhi said: “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for meeting with the Al Jalila Children’s team and inspiring our continued pursuit of excellence.

“We deeply value the feedback from our patients, which played a pivotal role in achieving this prestigious ranking. It reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering a comprehensive and world-class model of paediatric care across all specialties.”