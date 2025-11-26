Ahmed bin Mohammed calls for doubling media sector’s GDP contribution from 1.4% to 3% by 2033

DUBAI, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC), chaired a meeting of the Council to review DMC’s key performance indicators for Dubai’s media sector, initiatives, and strategic targets, along with Dubai Media Incorporated’s (DMI) digital transformation. Discussions focused on aligning the media sector with Dubai’s comprehensive development agenda under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, to advance strategic objectives across key sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed said media is a key sector with significant potential to double its contribution to Dubai’s economic development. He noted that the sector possesses the capabilities to play a meaningful role in achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and emphasised the importance of strengthening partnerships between the public and private sectors. Sheikh Ahmed added that the government is committed to providing all necessary support to media institutions and companies within a framework of good governance and clear operational guidelines, enabling them to fulfil their mission and creating opportunities for growth and success.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed also directed the Council to work towards doubling the media sector’s contribution to Dubai’s GDP from 1.4% to 3% by 2033. He emphasised that the next phase requires continued efforts to foster innovation across media initiatives and projects, invest in young national talent, and provide a supportive environment that enables them to develop high-quality content reflecting Dubai’s prominence and leadership.

He also highlighted the importance of accelerating the digital transformation of Dubai’s media. He noted that, within the digital environment, media plays a vital role in raising community awareness, supporting Dubai’s future plans, and consolidating its influential global presence. This, he added, requires the development of innovative tools and solutions that keep pace with the global technological revolution and meet the expectations of audiences both within the UAE and abroad.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed reviewed the Council’s performance indicators for the media sector through 2033, highlighting the progress achieved so far. These cover the sector’s contribution to Dubai’s GDP, the growth of media exports, the establishment of the new film and gaming committees, and targets for attracting foreign investment.

The indicators also focus on boosting local content production, supporting private media companies, expanding talent incentives, strengthening strategic communication to enhance Dubai’s influence in the digital environment and expanding the audience for news and information produced by the Government of Dubai Media Office, with the goal of achieving greater regional and global reach.

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, highlighted the positive impact of transferring regulatory oversight of Dubai’s media sector to the Council under Law No. (29) of 2024. The law expanded the Council’s powers and mandate, enabling it to implement media development plans efficiently and in line with global trends, aiming for the highest levels of competitiveness.

She added that, as the main regulatory body issuing permits and licences and ensuring alignment with Emirati culture and values, the Council strengthens Dubai’s position as a hub for media creativity and a destination for talent, providing clear professional and regulatory frameworks to support its mission.

Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, said that in 2025 the Council expanded its global reach by working with leading academic institutions around the world to shape forward looking media policies and prepare the next generation of talent. As part of this effort, the Council introduced the first Dubai Film and Games Forum within the Arab Media Summit 2025 and created two new committees, the Dubai Film Development Committee and the Dubai Gaming Committee.

She added that the Council also strengthened talent development through the Media Leadership Programme, the Media Knowledge Exchange Programme and the Emirati Media Talent Pledge, while continuing to train Emirati media professionals and deepen collaboration with prominent regional and international media organisations.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed approved Dubai Media Incorporated’s (DMI) integrated digital strategy and reviewed the progress of its digital transformation initiatives, including the “Awaan” platform for television content and plans to expand its audience locally, regionally and globally.

DMI also highlighted the strategy’s key pillars, including advanced content, original productions, partnerships with technology leaders, and insights from global market analysis. It aims to strengthen Dubai Media’s digital identity with globally relevant Emirati content, youth-focused storytelling, and emerging formats such as podcasts, enhancing its presence in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Members of the DMI’s Youth Council for Dubai Media attended the DMC meeting, as part of a larger initiative to support the development of young Emirati media leaders. Launched in October 2025, the Council aims to create specialised national role models and advance the National Youth Agenda 2031.

At the end of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met participants of the DMI’s ‘Media Pioneer Programme – Emirati Photographer’ programme, which trains and empowers the next generation of media professionals according to global best practices.

He also met with participants of the ‘Leaders Diploma Program’ launched by DMI in collaboration with the IMI Media Academy, and in academic partnership with ILLAF Train UK. The programme aims to develop the capabilities of second- and third-tier national leaders within the organisation.

The meeting was attended by Council members, Malek Al Malek, Hala Badri, Aisha Miran, Mohammed Al Mulla, Younus Al Nasser, Issam Kazim, Abdulla Humaid Belhoul, Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Mohammed Ali Lootah, and Rashid Al Marri, as rapporteur.