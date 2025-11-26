Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs of Trinidad and Tobago

ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today received in Abu Dhabi Sean S.M. Sobers, Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, to discuss bilateral relations and ways to enhance prospects for cooperation across various sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah praised the strong ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, affirming the keenness of the two friendly countries to work together to develop these relations and strengthen bilateral cooperation across all fields in support of their efforts to achieve comprehensive development and sustainable economic prosperity.

They also reviewed the latest regional and international developments and exchanged views on a number of issues of shared interest.

The meeting was attended by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, and Omar Shehadeh, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Caribbean and Pacific States.