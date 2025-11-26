Ahmed Naser Al Raisi honoured by Russian Federation for advancing international police cooperation

MARRAKESH, 26 November 2025 (WAM) -- Major General Dr. Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, President of the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL), has been awarded the “100 Years of International Police Cooperation” Jubilee Medal, the highest distinction conferred by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.

The prestigious medal was presented by Andrey Ivanovich Khrapov, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Russian Federation, during a special ceremony on the sidelines of the 93rd INTERPOL General Assembly in Marrakesh, Morocco.

This distinguished honour, marking a century of international police collaboration, reflects the Russian Federation’s recognition of Major General Dr. Al Raisi’s exceptional contributions to strengthening global security and advancing effective cooperation between INTERPOL and the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In his remarks, Dr. Al Raisi conveyed his deep appreciation to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for this distinguished award. He emphasised that this recognition underscores INTERPOL’s ongoing mission to unite INTERPOL’s 196 member countries in the fight against crime and further inspires the organisation to expand its cooperation with partners around the world.

