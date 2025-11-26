Emirates Medical Association hosts advanced women’s reconstructive & aesthetic workshop using human specimens

SHARJAH, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Obstetrics and Gynecology Division of the Emirates Medical Association has organised a pioneering specialized workshop—the first of its kind in the Arab world—focused on female reconstructive and aesthetic surgery as well as functional rejuvenation. The program stands out for its hands-on training using human specimens, marking an unprecedented scientific milestone in the region.

The workshop was held in international collaboration with the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists and Urogynecology specialists, as part of ongoing efforts to exchange expertise, strengthen clinical research, and advance evidence-based medical practice.

Hosted over two days at the Clinical and Surgical Training Center of the University of Sharjah’s College of Medicine, the workshop brought together leading obstetrics and gynecology consultants from the UAE, alongside experts from several Arab and European countries. The sessions were led by three distinguished trainers:

Sheikha Dr. Alia bint Humaid Al Qasimi, the first Emirati subspecialized in female reconstructive and aesthetic surgery and Chair of the Division;

Dr. Rachad Haddad, consultant gynecologic surgeon and international expert in aesthetic and functional gynecology; and

Dr. Amr Saifuddin, consultant in gynecology and female reconstructive and aesthetic surgery.

The workshop comprised two main tracks—non-surgical “injectables” modules and advanced surgical techniques—offering comprehensive coverage of modern approaches in this highly specialized field. The non-surgical program focused on cosmetic injection methods, energy-based devices, and bio-therapies including PRP, stem cells, and exosomes, in addition to fillers and Botox applications to enhance tissue quality and accelerate wound healing, including cesarean section scars.

The surgical component highlighted the latest reconstructive and functional rejuvenation procedures, clinical assessment methods before and after interventions, and safe management of complications.

The hands-on component adopted an intensive training model, allocating one human specimen for every two physicians. This allowed highly precise practice under direct supervision, bringing the experience close to one-on-one surgical training.

Across both days, participants engaged in extensive discussions, exchanged expertise on global best practices and clinical cases, and enriched the scientific content of the program, which is accredited for 12 continuing education hours.

The workshop aims to strengthen professional development pathways for physicians, elevate the quality of healthcare services in the UAE, and support key national priorities such as women’s empowerment, medical tourism, and scientific research in niche medical fields. It also aligns with the Association’s mission to provide reliable, evidence-based training amid the rise of non-scientific practices in some regional markets.

Sheikha Dr. Alia bint Humaid Al Qasimi affirmed that hosting this workshop in the UAE marks “a defining moment in the advancement of this specialty in the Arab world.” She added:

“Hands-on training using human specimens is a major leap forward. It gives physicians a realistic understanding of precise anatomy and enables them to perform procedures with the highest standards of safety. Our goal is not merely aesthetic enhancement, but restoring function and improving women’s quality of life.”

She continued: “Studies show that more than 60% of women in the region seek treatment abroad due to the scarcity of advanced subspecialties. This places a responsibility on us to transfer global expertise to the UAE and provide credible, high-level training that elevates healthcare standards locally and regionally.”

She emphasised that the UAE is steadily establishing itself as a regional hub for training and excellence in this field, saying:

“Our goal is to empower local physicians, support women, and strengthen patients’ confidence in receiving world-class treatment within the country. This contributes to enhancing medical tourism and reinforces the UAE’s leadership in advanced women’s health specialties across the Arab region.”