Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives participants in Global Tourism Leadership Programme

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah today received participants of the Global Tourism Leadership Programme, organised by the Government Experience Exchange Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, in collaboration with Dubai College of Tourism.

The discussions focused on the College’s efforts to develop educational courses that strengthen the UAE’s position as a leading global destination for tourism and hospitality, as well as the programme’s role in ensuring that the new generation of leaders is prepared and equipped to navigate the rapid evolution of the sector.

Commentong on the meeting, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, said." We are committed to advancing this vital sector through innovative projects that diversify visitor experiences and reinforce our emirate’s standing as a globally recognised destination for tourism and hospitality."\

For their part, the participants commended the distinctive projects underway in Ras Al Khaimah, which, they said, reflect a clear future vision that contributes to strengthening the emirate’s position on the regional and global tourism map.