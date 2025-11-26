Brand Dubai launches second edition of #HattaWinter

DUBAI, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the directives and patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and under the supervision of the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta, Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, today announced the launch of the second edition of #HattaWinter.

Part of the #DubaiDestinations campaign, #HattaWinter will run from 5 December 2025 to 31 January 2026 and feature six festivals. The initiative is being implemented by Brand Dubai in collaboration with key government partners, including Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Municipality, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Community Development Authority, the Dubai Sports Council and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

The details of the second edition were announced during a press conference held today at the Government of Dubai Media Office, where officials outlined an expanded programme designed to showcase Hatta’s natural beauty, cultural heritage and growing appeal as a leading winter destination.

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, highlighted the growing significance of the major festivals and events organised in Hatta. She said these initiatives are helping raise Hatta’s profile as a tourism destination, creating new opportunities for the private sector and galvanising community-led development across the region.

Al Marri noted that the festivals present a rich and diverse programme of cultural, entertainment and sports activities that shed light on Hatta’s rich and unique heritage and stunning natural landscapes. She expressed her appreciation for the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta and all partners whose unified efforts, she said, reinforce the objectives of the Hatta Development Plan, the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and Dubai’s wider economic and social agendas.

Al Marri noted that last year’s #HattaWinter attracted nearly one million visitors, a testament to the region’s growing attractiveness and the distinctiveness of its offerings. She invited citizens as well as residents and visitors of all nationalities to discover this year’s enhanced programme and experience the best of Hatta during the winter months.

The second edition of #HattaWinter will feature six festivals: #HattaFestival, organised by Brand Dubai; the Hatta Honey Festival and Hatta Agricultural Festival, organised by Dubai Municipality; Hatta Cultural Nights, organised by Dubai Culture; the Productive Families Festival, organised by the Community Development Authority; and the Hatta Wadi Hub Festival, organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. The #HattaFestival will run from 5 to 28 December 2025 at Leem Lake, offering a diverse programme of cultural, sports and community activities for families and people of all ages.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, praised the strong partnership between all participating entities, noting that their close cooperation reflects a shared commitment to promoting a region rich in natural, cultural and recreational attractions for citizens, residents and international visitors. She said Brand Dubai continues to deepen its collaboration with government, semi-government and private-sector partners under the #DubaiDestinations initiative to highlight Dubai’s most distinctive places and experiences throughout the year.

Emphasising the Festival’s role in supporting small and emerging businesses, Al Suwaidi noted that 30 ventures from the Proudly from Dubai initiative, representing creative entrepreneurs and homegrown brands, including several from Hatta, will participate in this year’s edition to showcase their products and expand their reach.

Amina Taher, Member of the #HattaWinter Organising Committee, said the second edition will feature community activities led by local residents, offering visitors an opportunity to engage with Hatta’s heritage and culture. These include camping, Pilates sessions in collaboration with Gigi, night-sky photography activities in cooperation with an Emirati photographer, and a meditation-with-music experience in collaboration with Immersive.

She highlighted the Young Entrepreneur initiative, which enables children to experience entrepreneurship in an interactive setting. The Festival will also offer expanded children’s zones with art workshops, educational games and creative activities, alongside the Brand Dubai store featuring products by Emirati designers and local businesses. A selection of pop-up restaurants, including Home Bakery, will enhance the family-friendly atmosphere and contribute to winter tourism and community engagement in Hatta.

Hussain Al Banna, CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency at RTA and Head of the Executive Team to Oversee the Development of Hatta, said the Supreme Committee, chaired by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, continues to advance an ambitious plan for Hatta, comprising 74 projects—48 completed and 26 under way—covering infrastructure, tourism and environment upgrades and community services. He noted that RTA is enhancing mobility through planning, sustainable transport and public-transport services, supporting festivals with 1,059 parking spaces, 65 valet spaces, 14 daily Dubai Mall–Hatta trips, eight internal shuttle buses, and over 600 mobility options, alongside teams managing crowds and traffic for safety and seamless movement.

Captain Ghadeer Mohammed Al Khalidi, Head of the Traffic Registration Section, Hatta Police Station, Dubai Police, highlighted Dubai Police’s extensive experience in securing major events in Hatta. He said internal and external teams have been mobilised to ensure the safety of visitors—especially children and the elderly—and to facilitate traffic flow and access to festival sites, ensuring a smooth and secure experience for all.

Mohammed Abdulrahman Ahli, Acting Director of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities, Dubai Municipality, said the Hatta Honey Festival will hold its tenth edition from 27–31 December with fifty Emirati beekeepers, supporting national honey producers and enabling them to showcase their products and exchange expertise through accompanying workshops. He also announced that the Hatta Agricultural Festival will run from 16–20 January 2026 at Leem Lake, with 25 local farmers presenting their agricultural products alongside a variety of related activities.

Mariam Al Tamimi, Acting Director of Heritage Sites, Dubai Culture, said the fifth edition of Hatta Cultural Nights will take place from 20 December 2025 to 1 January 2026 at the Hatta Heritage Village. The festival celebrates Hatta’s heritage, culture and natural beauty, and supports the Authority’s mission to preserve local heritage and strengthen its global presence. This year’s programme includes traditional, artistic and entertainment activities, a children’s theatre, an innovation-focused zone highlighting technology and AI, and an open-air cinema screening classic and heritage content, she added.

Ali Al Qassim, Director of Benefits and Financial Empowerment, Community Development Authority (CDA), said the ‘Productive Families Festival – Hatta Brings Us Together,’ will take place from 5–28 December 2025 at Al Wadi Park. He said the festival provides a platform to support their participation in the local economy, with around 30 families showcasing products ranging from food and sweets to perfumes, clothing and handicrafts. The festival supports project development, encourages innovation and contributes to sustainable community and economic growth, he added.

Rashid Mohammed Abdullah, Head of Event Planning and Implementation, Dubai Sports Council, said Hatta’s natural landscape and strong sports infrastructure make it a preferred destination for mountain and water sports. He expressed the Council’s commitment to enhancing sports in the region by expanding mountain-bike trails and hiking routes, developing local talent and working with local and international organisers to host diverse events throughout the year. He noted that winter events carry special significance, with major activities planned including the Ultra Trail Dubai, the Women’s Epic Race and mountain-biking competitions.

Abdul Hakim Hussein, Senior Assistant, Festivals and Retail Events, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said the success of the previous edition significantly helped promote Hatta and its natural beauty. He noted that the third edition of the Hatta Wadi Hub Festival, running from 5 December 2025 to 31 January 2026, will introduce new experiences including an outdoor cinema, a ‘Dinner in the Sky’ activation, candlelight evenings with live music and an illuminated walking trail designed to offer a memorable visitor experience.

Hamda Al Basata, Acting Director of Sama Dubai TV, Dubai Media, said Sama Dubai TV will provide daily live coverage of #HattaWinter for the third consecutive year, highlighting key activities and conducting interviews with visitors and organisers to showcase the diversity of this year’s programme. She added that the channel will also cover the events through interactive shows broadcast directly from the festival site. Dubai Media will work with Dubai Culture during Hatta Cultural Nights, with Dubai Zaman channel supplying archival and heritage content for open-air screenings.