Aurora Borealis lights up night sky in Russia’s Far North

NOVY URENGOY, Russia, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The sky above the city of Novy Urengoy in Russia’s Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District was lit up by the Northern Lights. Time-lapse footage showed emerald waves of light swirling across the sky.

According to Viory, residents of other northern regions observed this natural phenomenon on the same day.

The aurora borealis occurs in the upper layers of the Earth’s atmosphere during periods of heightened geomagnetic activity. The phenomenon can last from a matter of minutes to several days.

















Anastasiia Ostroukhova