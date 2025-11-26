Arab information ministers endorse Sheikha Fatima’s initiative to expand 'Arab Child Media Award'

CAIRO, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Arab Information Ministers have endorsed the initiative of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak- the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF)- to expand the regional scope of the 'Arab Child Media Award'. This endorsement highlights the award's profound social, educational, and developmental significance.

Led by the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and the UAE Media Council, the initiative aims to foster the production of creative media content that addresses the needs and issues of Arab children.

This was outlined in the resolutions and recommendations adopted at the conclusion of the 55th session of the Council of Arab Information Ministers, held at the headquarters of the League of Arab States, with the participation of the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States. The meeting was chaired by the Syrian Arab Republic and attended by ministers, heads of delegations from Arab states, as well as media organisations and bodies with observer status at the Council.

Consistent with the Council’s commitment to addressing key media themes—particularly the welfare of children in the region—the ministers approved the adoption of the Arab Child Media Award. Based on an initiative by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, this effort will be coordinated with the League of Arab States (Media and Communication & Social Affairs Sectors) to expand the award’s reach across the Arab world.

In a statement following the meeting, the Council welcomed the UAE’s initiative to launch the 'Media Engineering in the Age of Artificial Intelligence' programme. Additionally, the Arab Electronic Media Committee was tasked with drafting a model law to regulate digital media.

The Ministers reaffirmed their unwavering support for the Palestinian cause across all political, humanitarian, and legal dimensions, placing special emphasis on the issue of occupied Jerusalem.

They urged Arab media outlets to maintain coverage of current developments amid ongoing Israeli breaches of the truce in the Gaza Strip and serious violations in the West Bank, condemning the targeting of Palestinian journalists by Israeli forces, in clear violation of international and humanitarian law.