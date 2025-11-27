AD Ports Group sells 9.77% stake in NMDC Group to Alpha Dhabi Holding for AED1.6 billion

ABU DHABI, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- AD Ports Group today announced the sale of its 9.77 percent stake in NMDC Group PJSC to Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC for AED1.6 billion (US$436 million).

AD Ports Group received its stake in NMDC from Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company – ADQ ahead of its listing in February 2022.

In less than four years, this financial holding yielded a total shareholder return (TSR) of 17 percent, based on received dividends and capital gains and using its book value as of Q3 2025 for reference.

The transaction is part of AD Ports Group's strategy of actively managing its asset portfolio across all business clusters to monetise, when opportune, non-core assets. It is the third divestment of non-core assets this year, following the sale of land at Khalifa Economic Zones – Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) to Mira Developments, and the sale of two logistics warehouses in KEZAD to Aldar Properties.

Proceeds from the NMDC transaction, like those from the Mira Developments and Aldar Properties transactions, will be used to de-lever the Group’s balance sheet and recycle into higher return projects. AD Ports Group reported net debt of AED17.0 billion for the period ending 30th September.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, said that this agreement with Alpha Dhabi is a result of the Group’s durable commitment to intelligently managing its assets and value creation strategies, with the proceeds strengthening the Group’s financial position and capital structure.”

He added, “Under the wise guidance of our leadership in the UAE, AD Ports Group is focused on efficiently managing its asset portfolio, and deploying its financial strengths, to increase shareholder value, enhance the services delivered to our customers, and fulfil our primary mission of enabling trade. In the future, we will continue to actively manage our asset base to unlock and maximise value.”

Hamad Salem Al Ameri, Managing Director and Group CEO of Alpha Dhabi Holding, said, “This milestone acquisition underscores our commitment to investing in high-impact industrial verticals that support Abu Dhabi’s diversity and inclusion agenda. Our strategy is rooted in identifying scalable opportunities that align with national priorities and global trends, ensuring that industrial growth is matched by environmental responsibility and the empowerment of all segments of our society.”

The NMDC stake represents the third sale of non-core assets this year by AD Ports Group.

In October 2025, the Group sold land in the Al Mamourah district of KEZAD to Mira Developments LLC, which plans to build a large mixed-use community, in a deal valued at AED2.47 billion ($673 million).

On 11th November, the Group announced the sale of two built-to-suit logistics warehouses in KEZAD to Aldar Properties for AED570 million ($155 million).

With the purchase of AD Ports Group’s stake, Alpha Dhabi’s stake in NMDC Group will increase to approximately 77 percent.